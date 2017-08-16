Deal of the day: a 144-Hz IPS FreeSync monitor for $400

If you're one of the lucky few who have managed to get their hands on a Radeon RX Vega graphics card, you should absolutely pair it with a FreeSync monitor. I've been enjoying the revelatory experience of high-refresh-rate FreeSync in between test runs of late, and the lower platform cost of FreeSync is one of the strongest arguments for an RX Vega card you can make.

Newegg is making it easy to step into premium FreeSync today with a flash deal on the Nixeus EDG 27 display. This monitor has a 27", 2560x1440 IPS panel with a 4-ms gray-to-gray response time and a 144-Hz refresh rate. Best of all, it has a 30-Hz-to-144-Hz FreeSync range, no questions asked. Not only is that an unusually wide range for a FreeSync monitor, it also means you can enjoy the benefits of AMD's low framerate compensation tech.

If you're an avid follower of gaming displays, you might expect a variable-refresh-rate gaming monitor like this one to go for $600 or $800, but you'd be wrong in this case. Newegg is letting the EDG 27 go for just $400 after promo code EDG27. That's an astonishing deal for a premium gaming display, and Newegg sweetens the deal with free shipping. Even if you don't have a Radeon, a 144-Hz IPS gaming display for $400 is a heck of a bargain. This deal is good through Friday, August 18, but we'd expect it to sell out before then. Act fast.