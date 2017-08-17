I Love My Feet Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 12:00 PM on August 17, 2017


What else were you expecting?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Alphacool Eisbaer 360 CPU cooler review @ Tom's Hardware
  2. Gigabyte Aorus X5 v7 review @ TechSpot
  3. Wi-Fi system roundup @       SmallNetBuilder
  4. AMD's new mining Block Chain optimized driver tested @ Legit Reviews
  5. Cooler Master MasterPulse MH320 headset review @ KitGuru
  6. MSI Z270 SLI Plus LGA 1151 motherboard review @ HardOCP
  7. The Corsair Neutron NX500 (400GB) PCIe SSD review @ AnandTech
  8. Review: Drobo 5N2 @ Hexus

Games and VR

  1. Rez Infinite is the greatest VR game to date @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. A lot more brave space marines died in StarCraft than we ever knew @ Quarter To Three (did any of you realize this?)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. USB connections can "leak" private data to adjacent ports @ New Atlas
  2. Making a coil gun without giant caps @ Hack A Day
  3. Voyager 40th anniversary: tracing an epic journey of discovery @ New Atlas
  4. Swedish rocket knives @ Hack A Day
  5. Scientists love these cool new spider tricks!

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Recipe: tomato goat cheese popsicle @ expressnews.com (I'm totally onboard with this)
  2. We're ready for fall thanks to Dunkin' Donuts' pumpkin cream cheese @ delish.com
