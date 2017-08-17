Shuttle XH110G packs a PCIe x16 slot into a three-liter package


by Wayne Manion — 1:51 PM on August 17, 2017

The prioritization of power efficiency in CPU design has led to an era where machines displacing as little as two liters can deliver an enjoyable gaming experience at a resolution of 1920x1080. Typically, shoehorning gaming chops into a small chassis requires trade-offs like non-upgradeable components and limited CPU support. Shuttle's XH110G barebones system takes a different route. This little beastie offers support for desktop LGA 1151 CPUs along with a PCIe x16 slot ready to take in an expansion card.

As experienced model number decoders might guess, the XH110G is based on Intel's somewhat-aged H110 chipset, introduced with the sixth-generation Core Skylake chips back in September of 2015. Intel didn't release a 200-series equivalent, a fact that matters little since H110 is compatible with current Kaby Lake chips anyway. Shuttle positions the XH110G as a high-resolution digital signage player thanks to its ability to output 3840x2160 video over the HDMI port when equipped with a Kaby Lake processor, plus the presence of a PCIe slot for adding graphics cards with additional display outputs.

System builders should pick CPUs with TDPs at or below 65 W. That works out to a wide selection of options, though the mighty Core i7-7700K is out. Shuttle includes a compatible CPU cooler in the package. The whole system is powered by a 180 W power brick, so whatever graphics card goes in the box should be chosen carefully. The fastest video card on Shuttle's compatibility list is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti model, a fine pairing as these things go. As far as we can tell, cards with dual-slot coolers or PCIe power connectors are off the table, though.

The system can swallow up to 32 GB of 2400 MT/s DDR4 memory in the pair of SODIMM slots. Storage devices can fit into the M.2-2280 slot on the board or the single 2.5" drive bay. An M.2-2230 slot is provided for smaller add-ons like a Wi-Fi card.

The Shuttle XH110G is available now on Newegg for $280 as a barebones system, meaning builders must add at least a CPU, memory and storage. We imagine most interested buyers will also add a compact graphics card. Shuttle backs its barebones PCs with a three-year warranty.

