Intel expands its Atoms' radius with C3000 SoCs

Intel's Core architecture gets the lion and the tiger's share of attention around here, but the company still makes Atom chips. To wit, Intel just rolled out the Atom C3000 SoCs, its third series of Atom chips. In all, Intel announced 20 new models packing anywhere from two to 16 Goldmont cores, support for 128 GB or 256 GB of DDR4 ECC memory across one or two channels, support for up to four 10 Gigabit Ethernet connections, and Intel's Quick Assist Technology encryption acceleration.
Each pair of cores in each SoC shares 2 MB of L2 cache. Buyers can choose models with anywhere from one to eight pairs of cores. Device manufacturers can add a pair of PCIe x8 slots, up to 16 SATA ports, and USB 3.0 using the six-to-20 lanes of High-Speed I/O (HSIO) connectivity, depending on the exact Atom model. Memory can come in the form of SODIMMs, UDIMMS, or RDIMMs.
Intel divides the Atom C3000 chips into three groups: one intended for use in servers and cloud storage machines, one for network and enterprise storage, and one for IoT applications and extended ambient temperature conditions.
|CPU
Cores
|Speed
|Power
|HSIO
Lanes
|Memory Support
|Ethernet
|Quick
Assist
|Atom C3955
|16
|2.1 GHz
|32 W
|20
|2400 MT/s, 2 ch
|4 x 10 GbE
|No
|Atom C3950
|16
|1.7 GHz
|24 W
|20
|2400 MT/s, 2 ch
|2 x 10 GbE
|No
|Atom C3850
|12
|2.1 GHz
|25 W
|20
|2400 MT/s, 2 ch
|2 x 10 GbE
|No
|Atom C3830
|12
|1.9 GHz
|21.5 W
|12
|2133 MT/s, 2 ch
|2 x 10 GbE
|No
|Atom C3750
|8
|2.2 GHz
|21 W
|12
|2400 MT/s, 2 ch
|2 x 10 GbE
|No
We're talking about an Intel product launch, so product segmentation is the name of the game. The server and cloud storage models shown above are available with eight to 16 CPU cores, but the Quick Assist encryption acceleration is not available. All models in the group have a pair of integrated 10 GbE controllers, except the Atom C3955 that packs four.
|CPU
Cores
|Speed
|Power
|
HSIO
|Memory Support
|Ethernet
|Quick
Assist
|Atom C3958
|
16
|2.0 GHz
|31 W
|20
|2400 MT/s, 2 ch
|4 x 10 GbE
|up to
20 Gbps
|Atom C3858
|12
|2.0 GHz
|25 W
|20
|2400 MT/s, 2 ch
|4 x 10 GbE
|up to
20 Gbps
|Atom C3758
|8
|2.2 GHz
|25 W
|20
|2400 MT/s, 2 ch
|4 x 10 GbE
|up to
10 Gbps
|Atom C3558
|4
|2.2 GHz
|16 W
|12
|2133 MT/s, 2 ch
|2 x 2.5 GbE +
2 x 10 GbE
|up to 5 Gbps
|Atom C3538
|4
|2.1 GHz
|15 W
|12
|2133 MT/s, 2 ch
|2 x 2.5 GbE +
2 x 10 GbE
|up to 5 Gbps,
compression only
|Atom C3338
|2
|1.5 GHz
|8.5 W
|up to 10
|1866 MT/s, 1 ch
|2 x 2.25 GbE
|No
All members of the network and enterprise storage family (save the entry-level Atom C3338) sport at least some form of Quick Assist acceleration. Another interesting note is that some models also support the burgeoning 2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T networking standards. Thus far, the only products we've seen embracing this standard pack Aquantia controllers. Gigabyte has already announced one motherboard based around the Atom C3958 SoC.
|CPU Cores
|Speed
|Power
|HSIO
Lanes
|Memory Support
|Ethernet
|Quick
Assist
|Atom C3808
|12
|2.0 GHz
|24 W
|up to 20
|2133 MT/s, 2 Ch
|4 x 10 GbE
|up to 20 Gbps
|Atom C3708
|8
|1.7 GHz
|17 W
|20
|2133 MT/s, 2 Ch
|4 x 10 GbE
|up to 10 Gbps
|Atom C3508
|4
|1.6 GHz
|11.5 W
|8
|1866 MT/s, 2 Ch
|4 x 2.5 GbE
|up to 5 Gbps
|Atom C3308
|2
|1.6 GHz
|9.5 W
|6
|1866 MT/s, 1 Ch
|4 x 2.5 GbE
|up to 5 Gbps
The last group of Atoms is the smallest. The number of CPU cores in this lot tops out at 12, but all models support Quick Assist with at least 5 Gbps throughput. Before "IoT" achieved buzzword status, these chips would probably have been marketed for embedded applications. In any case, they are rated to operate at temperatures from a bone-chilling -40° F all the way up to a blistering 185° F (-40° C to 85° C).
According to Intel, Quick Assist technology offers up to 20 Gbps of cryptography throughput and as much as 20 Gbps of compression output, freeing up CPU cycles for other tasks. The new SoC's enhanced networking capabilities look suited to Intel's vision of positioning these systems as network appliances and 5G base stations with server capabilities.
According to Intel's Ark, the top-of-the-line Atom C3958 rings in at $449, though the SoC pricing is probably purely academic because consumers will only find them soldered onto motherboards or as parts of complete systems. The least-capable chip, the Atom C3338, lands at a meager $27. Somewhat more detailed information is available in Intel's Atom C3000 Processor Product Brief.
