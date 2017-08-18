AMD weighs in on Radeon RX Vega pricing controversy

AMD's Radeon RX Vega graphics cards have a rather unusual pricing structure. While the Radeon RX Vega 56 lists for $399 and the RX Vega 64 for $499, the company is also selling those cards as part of more expensive "Radeon Packs" that offer the buyer bundled games and discounts on other AMD hardware.

In the wake of the RX Vega launch, there has been considerable controversy stirred up regarding the availability and pricing of un-Packed RX Vega 64s. Those cards vanished from e-tail in a flash, leaving only the much more expensive Radeon Packs available before those, too, sold out. Some sources proposed that only a limited quantity of RX Vega 64 cards would ever be available at AMD's suggested pricing, and that a $100 markup over those prices would be the order of things going forward.

Although it didn't acknowledge this controversy directly, AMD has begun issuing official statements to the press regarding this matter. Here's what the company had to say:

Radeon RX Vega64 demand continues to exceed expectations. AMD is working closely with its partners to address this demand. Our initial launch quantities included standalone Radeon RX Vega64 at SEP of $499, Radeon RX Vega64 Black Packs at SEP of $599, and Radeon RX Vega64 Aqua Packs at SEP of $699. We are working with our partners to restock all SKUs of Radeon RX Vega64 including the standalone cards and Gamer Packs over the next few weeks, and you should expect quantities of Vega to start arriving in the coming days.

While this statement would appear to indicate that no changes are planned for the suggested pricing of RX Vega 64 cards, it's worth noting that AMD can't control the actual sale price of RX Vega cards to begin with. Those decisions are ultimately in retailers' hands. Witness the prices of Polaris 10 and Polaris 20 parts, which are in insatiable demand thanks to the cryptocurrency boom. We'll just have to see whether AMD can provide enough stock of RX Vega 64s to meet demand and keep the cards moving near their suggested prices going forward.