Deals of the week: mobos, CPUs, displays, and more

Greetings folks! We're putting the finishing touches on our lengthy (read: enormous) review of AMD's Threadripper CPUs. While that particular cake is about to come out of the oven, here's a collection of hardware deals for you. Today's hunting was particulary bountiful, and there's a little bit of everything. Enjoy!

We'll kick off things with the big one today. Newegg has a combo deal going with a Core i7-7740X Kaby Lake-X quad-core CPU and an Aorus X299 Gaming 3 motherboard . You can get a hold of the pair for $499.99. That's around $130 off what those two components would cost you separately. Grab this deal while stocks last.



We hear you might need some RAM to go with those components above. Few kits would fit the bill better than the TridentZ RGB 16 GB set of two 8 GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s. Blinkenlights ahoy! Grab this set for $173.91 from Amazon.



If Kaby Lake-X isn't really your thing, how about a hexa-core CPU instead? The Core i7-6800K and its six cores is just the ticket for some productivity goodness. Newegg is currently selling this CPU for just $309.99 after promo code EMCRJBH25.



We got some mobos of different varieties, too. The Asrock Z270 Taichi has metal-reinforced PCIe slots, dual Intel-powered Ethernet ports along with 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and an audio section with DTS Connect support. So, in other words, everything and the kitchen sink. And yet, you can get this board for only $169.99 from Newegg after promo code EMCRJBH33.



If you're doing a Ryzen build instead, how about the Gigabyte GA-AX370-Gaming motherboard ? This mobo doesn't have a ton of frills, but that's just fine since it'll only set you back $99.99 at Newegg with the code EMCRJBH32.



Keeping with the whole build-a-PC theme, here's a PSU. Power requirements for computers have dropped like a rock in recent years, and the Corsair RM550x can power almost any contemporary system. This Gold-rated PSU has top-notch build quality, a ten-year warranty, and will set you back $79.99 at Newegg in combination with the code EMCRJBJ27. That price may not raise an eyebrow there and then, but there's a whopping $30 mail-in rebate on offer.



Your collection of cat photos is probably as big as mine. You're going to need a fair bit of storage for it, so take a look at the Western Digital Blue 4TB spinner . This drive is going for $99.99 at Newegg with the code EMCRJBH28, working out to a low $25 a terabyte.



Finally, some monitors. First up, there's the gaming-focused Acer XG270HU . This TN display has a resolution of 2560x1440, a 144-Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support. Yours for $369.99 from Newegg.



Just need a quality workhorse display that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? Take a look at the Asus VX24AH. This IPS monitor offers 100% sRGB coverage and a resolution of 2560x1440 (works out to 124 PPI). Better still, it only costs $229.99 at Amazon.

