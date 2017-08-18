Asus Vivobook Pro N580VD-DB74T can do offices and kids' parties

Just a couple of days ago, we wrote about Asus' Vivobook W202NA ruggedized laptop built for classrooms. Asus has now unveiled the latest entry to its Vivobook Pro line, and the newcomer has specs that should make a lot of bigger kids happy. The Vivobook Pro N580VD-DB74T is built around an Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. This combination should make the Vivobook Pro as good for play as it is for work.

The star of the show is the four-core, eight-thread Intel Core i7-7700HQ that can boost up to 3.8 GHz. The speedy chip is fed with instructions and data from a 16 GB pool of 2400 MT/s DDR4 memory. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 card has 4 GB of memory to call its own. Storage comes courtesy of a 512 GB SATA drive that won't win any speed contests against the latest NVMe units, but is fairly capacious and fast enough to get things done.

The aluminum body wraps a 15.6" touchscreeen display with a 1920x1080 resolution. Asus doesn't specifically say the panel is an IPS unit, though we figure that's the case since the spec sheet mentions a color gamut with 100% sRGB coverage and a generous 178° viewing angle. The relatively-low display resolution might seem disappointing for productivity, but it probably pays dividends in keeping framerates up when gaming.

On the work front, the Vivobook Pro has lots of friendly input options: a backlit keyboard with 1.4 mm of key travel, a touchpad with an integrated Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader, and an optional Asus Pen active stylus that can detect 1024 levels of pressure and works with Windows Ink. Users can get bits and bytes in and out of the computer using the Gigabit Ethernet jack, the built-in SD card slot, two USB 2.0 ports, and the Type-A and Type-C USB 3.0 connectors. The Type-C port can be used to connect a 3840x2160 display, too. There's additionally an HDMI 1.4 display output available with support for 4K resolution.

The laptop measures 15" wide, 10" deep, and 0.8" thick (38 cm x 26 cm x 2.1 cm) and weighs 4.9 lbs (2.2 kg). Asus backs the machine with a one-year warranty. Despite the Pro badging, the laptop comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The Vivobook N580VD-DB74T is available now for $1299 at Amazon, or at Newegg with a free copy of Rocket League.