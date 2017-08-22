Bao Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 12:33 PM on August 22, 2017


Literally short bread, but not technically shortbread.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Review: Asus Radeon RX Vega 64 Strix Gaming @ Hexus
  2. Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 review @ Guru3D
  3. Phanteks Enthoo Evolv Shift review @ bit-tech
  4. Scythe Mugen 5 CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers
  5. Tesoro Tuned In-Ear Pro review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Sound BlasterX AE-5 review @    HotHardware

Games and VR

  1. Spintires returning enhanced & expanded in MudRunner @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Developer plays Oculus and Steam games with Valve's Knuckles controllers @ UploadVR
  3. Fishing Planet’s PS4 trailer is the ultimate fish betrayal @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I took the bait when this first came out, but to lure me back in would require a pretty big change to the F2P model they're trolling)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Wield the power of molten metal @ HackADay
  2. 3D-printable robot arm is a sign language interpreter @ New Atlas
  3. 3-mile asteroid is the largest Earth-buzzing object NASA's ever seen @ New Atlas
  4. Yes, it really has taken NASA 11 years to develop a parachute @ ArsTechnica
  5. Krave antweight robot gets eaten and stays alive @ HackADay (if you've never watched antweight, or fleaweight, fighting robots before, I highly recommend it)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. The allure of Argentina’s bubbling cheese @ nytimes.com
  2. Chuck E. Cheese's getting rid of animatronic house bands @ pitchfork.com (huh, in my experience, kids love Five Nights At Freddy's)
