Acer Nitro 5 Spin boards the eighth-gen Core train

Intel just announced a quartet of new four-core, eight-thread 15 W mobile processors this morning, and the ensuing wave of announcements of laptops with the fresh chips is already beginning. Acer is apparently first to embrace the eighth-generation chips. The Nitro 5 Spin convertible laptop should pack a pretty decent punch with its combo of an eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, and a PCIe SSD with up to 512 GB of capacity.

The Acer Nitro 5 Spin faces the world with a 15.6" IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The choice of resolution should allow the GeForce GTX 1050 to provide a decent gaming experience in most titles. The shiny screen is connected to the all-aluminum chassis with a 180° hinge that allows the Spin to work as a laptop or as an impromptu tablet. The keyboard has red backlighting and color-keyed WASD keys in a nod to late-night gaming sessions.

Acer built some other goodies into the machine, including 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MU-MIMO support, front-facing speakers with a subwoofer in tandem, and a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader. Acer didn't talk up peripheral connectivity, but we spied an SD card reader, a couple of USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C connector, and an HDMI port. The manufacturer says the battery should allow up to 10 hours of use between charges, though we imagine the figure isn't that high when gaming.

Acer was coy about a number of details, including the amounts of system and video memory inside the machine. The company said that pricing for the Nitro 5 Spin will start at $999 when it goes on sale in October.