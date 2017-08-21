Lenovo's Towers and Y25f monitor join its Legion

Lenovo's gaming brand is called Legion, and today at Gamescom 2017 (essentially Europe's E3) the company announced a bunch of new members of that family. The Legion Y520 Tower, Y720 Tower, and Y920 Tower gaming desktops all pack quad-core Intel CPUs and GeForce graphics cards, while the Legion Y25f gaming monitor is a 24.5" 144-Hz display with HDR support.

The new desktops run the gamut from pint-sized to powerhouse. The smallest model, the Legion Y520 Tower, is a diminutive tower PC that can be configured with CPUs up to Intel's Core i7-7700 and graphics cards up to Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060. The machine seems to be pretty compact, although we don't know exactly how small since the company didn't publish full specs.

Going by the picture of its insides, the Legion Y720 Tower looks to be based on a mATX board, though it looks like the case will take ATX mobos. Lenovo will spec this machine with a Core i7-7700 CPU and graphics cards up to the GeForce GTX 1070. Judging by the photo above, it looks like Radeons could be on the menu, too. Lenovo specifically mentions the option of a 16 GB Optane cache module on this model, and the case looks to have lots of room for storage expansion.

Lenovo's top-tier Legion PC is the Y920 Tower. Lenovo calls it "fully-stacked", and offers overclockable configurations up to a Core i7-7700K CPU and a GeForce GTX 1080. The company says the machine can take be configured with as much as 32 GB of overclockable Corsair Vengeance LPX memory, and there's an optional CPU liquid cooling rig from Asetek.

Any of these machines could make a nice match for the Legion Y25f monitor. This 24.5" HDR-capable display has a 144-Hz refresh rate, and Lenovo brags about its 1-ms response time. At first sight the response time would indicate the presence of a TN panel, but it's possible the company is referencing a blur reduction feature of some sort coupled with a panel tech with better color reproduction, like Samsung's MPRT. If that's the case, the 400 cd/m² backlight should keep things nice and bright while the blur reduction is on.

All of these products will be available in October, according to Lenovo. The little Y520 Tower will start at $900, while the full-sized Y720 Tower will begin at $1000. Meanwhile, the overclockable Y920 Tower will start at $2000. Lenovo didn't provide pricing information for the Y25f monitor.