Aorus AC300W case offers fancy front panel connectivity

Enthusiasts are spoiled for choice when it comes to computer cases these days, but Aorus thinks it has something different to offer. The company just launched the AC300W case that we saw back at Computex, and it looks just as nice now as it did then. This ATX mid-tower case includes RGB LED accents, a large side window, an option for vertical GPU installation, and front-panel HDMI and USB Type-C ports.

Gigabyte's been selling graphics cards with front-facing HDMI ports since the debut of Nvidia's GeForce 10-series cards. Those ports are a convenient way to hook up a VR headset, but virtually no cases have the corresponding front-panel HDMI jacks. That meant you had to either wire up your own (a tricky task) or purchase one of Gigabyte's VR-Link accessories (at some cost, and requiring an available 5.25" expansion bay). Now you can install one of those graphics cards in the AC300W and simply wire up the HDMI port to the case's front panel.

Alongside that HDMI port, the case also has a USB Type-C connector, should your motherboard offer the corresponding header. Additionally, the AC300W's RGB LED accents will sync up to Gigabyte's RGB Fusion system. The case will accept graphics cards up to 15.7" (40 cm) in length, so you should be good whatever card you choose, and regardless of whether you choose to mount it horizontally or vertically.

Builders can stick two 3.5" spinners and three 2.5" drives in the AC300W. The 3.5" mounts will also accept 2.5" drives. Cooling accomodations consist of three 120-mm fans or two 140-mm fans in the front, a pair of either in the top, and another one in the back. Aorus helpfully includes a 120-mm fan in both the front and rear of the case, plus detachable dust filters for all of the intakes.

Gigabyte doesn't specify whether the Aorus AC300W will include the necessary PCIe riser cable to mount a graphics card vertically. The company also didn't offer pricing information, although the Guru of 3D seems to think it will run you $100 when it arrives in stores.