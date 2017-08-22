Radeon 17.8.1 drivers are ready for Vega, Quake, and Agents of Mayhem

A graphics driver developer's job is never done, as evinced by the approximately bi-weekly updates from Nvidia and AMD. New graphics architectures only add to the engineers' workload, too. AMD's latest Radeon Software 17.8.1 addresses fresh games and graphics cards both. The update is AMD's first non-beta release with support for its spanking-new Radeon RX Vega graphics cards. The software also brings optimizations for the early-access release of Bethesda's Quake Champions hero FPS and Volition's open-world romp Agents of Mayhem.

AMD says the new drivers fix a handful of other problems, including HDCP troubles when playing Blu-Ray discs, and signal loss when connecting a Radeon to some HDR TV sets. Tearing during streaming video playback in Google Chrome when Enhanced Sync is enabled should be fixed. Likewise, users should no longer see stuttering playing full-screen video when FreeSync is turned on, and FreeSync brightness or flickering issues with certain Samsung displays are reportedly fixed. The driver also brings along game-specific fixes for crashes in Grand Theft Auto V, long load times in Forza Horizon 3, and crashing in Tekken 7 on some Radeon R9 380 graphics cards.

As always, the driver update is not made up entirely of lollipops and Peachie-O's. Some bugs couldn't be worked out in time for the update, including a bug in WattMan that can cause a discrepency between indicated and actual graphics clock speed, failures in GPU scaling in some DirectX 11 applications, hangs in Windows Media Player when Radeon ReLive is recording the desktop, and corrupted secondary displays after waking from sleep in some conditions. A couple of minor EyeFinity bugs and a pair of Vega-specific issues with sleep and the "HBCC Memory Segment" setting remain unfixed, too.

Gerbils on the red team can head over to Radeon Software 17.8.1 page to download the drivers or check out the release notes to read more about the changes.