Alienware Area 51 desktop gets a Core X CPU infusion

Dell will sell you an Alienware Area 51 packing an AMD Threadripper CPU, but Intel fans looking to buy that machine with a many-core CPU were left in the lurch. Until now, anyway. The company just announced the Alienware Area 51 with Intel X-Series CPUs. Buyers can choose CPU options among the six-core Core i7-7800X, eight-core Core i7-7820X, or ten-core Core i9-7900X.

The rest of the options on the the new Area 51 machines are more or less the same as on their AMD-powered cousins. To review: you can stick up to 64 GB of DDR4-2933 memory in an Area 51, and graphics card options start with a single GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and run on up to dual GTX 1080 Ti cards or a trio of Radeon RX 580s.

Dell will kit your triangle-shaped high-end desktop with single- or dual-drive storage configurations in any combination of PCIe M.2 SSDs up to 1 TB and hard drives up to 2 TB. The company will also set you up with a 16 GB or 32 GB Optane cache module alongside a hard drive, if you prefer. Dual Gigabit Ethernet connectors powered by Killer adapters are standard equipment, and you can optionally outfit the machine with a Dell or Killer Wi-Fi module.

The boys down in Round Rock are on the ball for this release. The Alienware Area 51 with Intel X-series CPUs is ready to go as we speak, and prices start at $1,700. Head on over to Dell's site to configure and buy one.