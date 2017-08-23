Corsair's Void Pro gaming headsets arrive in style

We liked the sound quality of Corsair's Void Surround gaming headset when we reviewed it back in March. The company has revamped its lineup of Void Pro headsets with three new models. The members of the trio all sport a similarly eye-catching headband design, this time realized in aluminum. All models have earcups lined with breathable micromesh fabric and sport 50-mm neodymium drivers and 7.1 surround sound virtualization.

The Void Pro Surround includes a headset with a standard 3.5-mm four-pole jack and a USB Dolby Headphone 7.1 adapter. The headset can be used with mobile devices and game consoles like the Xbox One and Playstation 4 without the USB adapter and its surround magic. Meanwhile, the Void Pro RGB USB doesn't work with the gaming machines of peasants, but it does add in customizable RGB lighting on the outside of both earcups. Finally, the Void Pro RGB Wireless loses its tail in exchange for a USB receiver dock and the ability for gamers to walk away from the PC without being restrained by the cord.

The RGB LED light show on the Void Pro RGB USB and RGB Wireless models is choreographed using Corsair's CUE software package. The program also offers a 10-band equalizer with presets and an individual adjustment for sidetone audio feedback.

All Void Pro headsets require Windows 7 or newer for their surround sound functionality. Corsair offers two-year warranty on the headsets. The Void Pro Surround is available now for $80 in black or red finishes. The Void Pro RGB USB rings in at $80 in light or dark. Gerbils afraid of being tied down can scoop the Void Pro RGB Wireless for $100 in white or black, or $130 in a Corsair web store-exclusive Special Edition yellow finish.