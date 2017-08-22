Tuesday deals: a pair of monitors and a mini desktop gaming PC

Today is Tuesday, and we're doing a deals post. Yesterday's eclipse did not skip us forward to Friday—we're just trying something different. We'll have smaller posts with fewer, tastier deals sprinkled throughout the week. Think of it like savings tapas that we're sharing with you. The menu today includes two fancy monitors: one has eight million pixels and FreeSync support, and the other a gigantic G-Sync ultrawide display. A barebones mini gaming rig rounds things out.

The FreeSync monitor du jour is AOC's U2879VF. This 28-incher sports a FreeSync-enabled panel with a resolution of 3820x2160 and a listed response time of just 1 ms. The panel is of the TN variety, though the manufacturer says it can display over one billion colors. The monitor's backside is studded with VGA, DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort inputs, so it will work with just about anything. The best part is that she'll only set you back $270 at Newegg after applying promo code EMCRJCC49, or the same amount of money if you shop over at Amazon. That's over 300 pretty pixels per penny!

Owners of fancy Nvidia graphics cards will find a lot to love in Acer's Predator Z35. As one might guess from the name, this display is a 35" curved ultra-wide monitor. The model number doesn't give away the 144 Hz refresh rate, or the fact that Nvidia's proprietary G-Sync and Ultra Low Motion Blur secret sauce is baked into the monster VA panel. The big Predator is on sale at Amazon right now for a penny under $700. If you prefer to shop at Newegg, you'll also find this deal there.

If cryptocurrency miners got you down with their apparent monopoly on mid-range graphics cards, MSI's Trident 3 barebones kit might offer the gaming fix you've been after. This barebones kit includes a stylish, slim case, a motherboard, and a full-fat Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card. You'll need to supply your own Intel LGA 1151 processor, DDR4 SODIMM memory, storage, and software. Given the prices that mid-range gaming graphics cards trade for these days, the $450 sale price at Newegg with promo code EMCSRJCC4 is quite a deal. The available $50 rebate is just thermal grease icing on a cake filled with silicon, aluminum, and steel.

