National Waffle Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 4:00 PM on August 24, 2017


Literally short bread, but technically quick bread.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Acer Predator Z271T with Tobii eye tracking @ PC Perspective
  2. AOC C4008VU8 UHD monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. Cooler Master MasterLiquid Pro 140 liquid CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers
  4. Upgraders guide: Ryzen 3 vs. Core i5-2500K vs. FX-8370 @ TechSpot
  5. Fractal Design Celsius S36 review @      TechPowerUp
  6. Asus Lyra Home Wi-Fi system reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  7. Review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2017, 5th gen) @    Hexus
  8. MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium AM4 motherboard review @ Hardware Canucks
  9. Seasonic PRIME 1000W Gold power supply review @ HardOCP
  10. Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520 and MM530 review @ bit-tech

Games and VR

  1. Let's celebrate BioShock's tenth birthday by engaging in a Randian trade @ Quarter To Three
  2. Anno 1800 announced, will take the series back to the past @ PC Gamer
  3. Jurassic World Evolution is a park-builder from Planet Coaster devs @ Rock Paper Shotgun (somehow I doubt this will be the same, but I have very fond memories of playing DinoPark Tycoon in the library at my middle school, including jumping out to DOS to copy the files onto a floppy to bring home, heh)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Anthouse isn't a robot dog, it's a dog's robot @ New Atlas
  2. Amphibious houseboat hits the open road @ HackADay (you guessed it, I want one)
  3. Elon Musk posts first photo of SpaceX's new spacesuit @ Ars Technica
  4. Open source modular rocket avionics package @ HackADay (there are no words in that headline that I don't like)

Tech news and culture

  1. Robot sub finds USS Indianapolis 72 years after sinking @ New Atlas
  2. Verizon to start throttling all smartphone videos to 480p or 720p @ Ars Technica
  3. Microsoft will never again sneakily force Windows downloads on users  @ Slashdot
  4. New Godzilla movie promises a radically different direction for the original kaiju @ Ars Technica (meanwhile, I'm eagerly awaiting Pacific Rim: Uprising)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Does avocado belong in mac and cheese? The internet has spoken @ today.com
  2. Corsair Gaming VOID PRO RGB Dolby headset review @ Guru3D
