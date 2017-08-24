National Waffle Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 4:00 PM on August 24, 2017
Literally short bread, but technically quick bread.
PC hardware and computing
- Acer Predator Z271T with Tobii eye tracking @ PC Perspective
- AOC C4008VU8 UHD monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid Pro 140 liquid CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers
- Upgraders guide: Ryzen 3 vs. Core i5-2500K vs. FX-8370 @ TechSpot
- Fractal Design Celsius S36 review @ TechPowerUp
- Asus Lyra Home Wi-Fi system reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2017, 5th gen) @ Hexus
- MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium AM4 motherboard review @ Hardware Canucks
- Seasonic PRIME 1000W Gold power supply review @ HardOCP
- Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520 and MM530 review @ bit-tech
Games and VR
- Let's celebrate BioShock's tenth birthday by engaging in a Randian trade @ Quarter To Three
- Anno 1800 announced, will take the series back to the past @ PC Gamer
- Jurassic World Evolution is a park-builder from Planet Coaster devs @ Rock Paper Shotgun (somehow I doubt this will be the same, but I have very fond memories of playing DinoPark Tycoon in the library at my middle school, including jumping out to DOS to copy the files onto a floppy to bring home, heh)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Anthouse isn't a robot dog, it's a dog's robot @ New Atlas
- Amphibious houseboat hits the open road @ HackADay (you guessed it, I want one)
- Elon Musk posts first photo of SpaceX's new spacesuit @ Ars Technica
- Open source modular rocket avionics package @ HackADay (there are no words in that headline that I don't like)
Tech news and culture
- Robot sub finds USS Indianapolis 72 years after sinking @ New Atlas
- Verizon to start throttling all smartphone videos to 480p or 720p @ Ars Technica
- Microsoft will never again sneakily force Windows downloads on users @ Slashdot
- New Godzilla movie promises a radically different direction for the original kaiju @ Ars Technica (meanwhile, I'm eagerly awaiting Pacific Rim: Uprising)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Does avocado belong in mac and cheese? The internet has spoken @ today.com
- Corsair Gaming VOID PRO RGB Dolby headset review @ Guru3D