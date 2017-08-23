HyperX Cloud Alpha headset improves on all fronts

Gaming headsets seem to be following the Galapagos finch pattern of radiating out from a single species into an entire genus filling every conceivable niche. HyperX is expanding its lineup of headsets with the Cloud Alpha, a piece of kit that looks improve the existing Cloud with a lightweight design, more features, and a dash more of style. We've generally liked the other Cloud headsets we've examined, so hopefully HyperX can continue the trend with the Cloud Alpha.

Kingston's gaming brand says the Cloud Alpha has a dual-chamber design—one for bass, another for mids and highs. Coupled with 50-mm neodymium drivers, the design ought to provide sound output with reduced distortion and greater clarity than conventional offerings. We'll need to get a pair in the lab to be able to tell you if that's true, but we can remark on some of the Cloud Alpha's features that should make it comfortable and versatile.

The 4.3' (1.3 m) braided cable with integrated volume and microphone mute controls is now fully detachable for storage, as is the noise-cancelling condenser microphone. The main cable terminates in a four-pole 3.5-mm jack that can be plugged into a mobile device or a modern console controller. The box also includes a 6.6' (2 m) extension cable with a pair of 3.5-mm tips for plugging into a PC.

HyperX says the leatherette in the large earcups is softer and more pliable than before, and that the steel frame has given way to an aluminum design that helped the headset drop about half an ounce (14 g) compared to its forebear. The headset is available in a single black color scheme with red stitching and anodized aluminum accents.

The Cloud Alpha gaming headset will go on sale on September 25 for $100. HyperX backs its Cloud headsets with a two-year warranty.