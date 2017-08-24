Lian Li PC-V3000 is big enough to house a cooling water park

Maybe you've bought one of AMD's enormous Threadripper chips or an Intel Core X processor. If that's the case, you also got the accompanying jumbo-sized E-ATX motherboard, and you've might be down in the dumps trying to find a PC chassis with the right combination of flash and class. The combination of subdued styling and mammoth dimensions of Lian Li's PC-V3000 enclosure might be just what you've been looking for.

Lian Li says it chose to form the PC-V3000's internal structure from steel because of the material's strength, durability, and acoustic properties. Most of the exterior panels are made from brushed aluminum save for the large tempered glass side panel that shows off the system within. The chassis can fit motherboards from mini-ITX all the way up to E-ATX. Graphics card length is virtually unlimited at a whopping 14.2" (36 cm), and a pair of support brackets are included to prevent card bending. Buyers sticking to plain old air cooling for their CPUs can fit towers up to 6.7" tall (17 cm). Power supplies as long as 11.8" (30 cm) can go inside the chamber of solitude in the bottom of the case.

Cases like this are truly made for over-the-top custom loops, and the PC-V3000 does not disappoint with its mounts for four radiators. The rear panel can house a run-of-the-mill 120-mm radiator, a big 360-mm unit can fit in the front, a ridiculously-large 420-mm heat exchanger can go in the top panel, and a completely absurd 480-mm radiator fits in the bottom of the case.

Digital pack rats can fit a whopping nine 3.5" spinners plus three more 2.5" SSDs on top of whatever ludicrous-speed M.2 NVMe storage is attached to the motherboard. Six of the 3.5" drives slot into a removable drive rack in the top chamber, while the other three sit on a removable rack in the bottom partition. Removing the drive racks provides more room for water cooling hardware like pumps and reservoirs.

Lian Li didn't provide the case's external dimensions, but we can only assume that they're large. The company did say to expect a price of $450 when the PC-V3000's enormous retail box hits store shelves in the middle of September.