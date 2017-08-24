Thursday deals: a 4K display, a fantastic case, and fast storage

Welcome back for another mid-week mini-deals post, gerbils. We've procured solid prices on a few precious products, and we present them for your perusal. A 4K LG monitor, a fancy Fractal Design case, and Samsung's 960 EVO M.2 SSD are all up for grabs in today's docket of deals.

LG's 27UD58P-B is a 27" monitor with a 3840x2160 IPS panel. Like the vast majority of 4K monitors, its refresh rate tops out at 60 Hz, although it does support FreeSync between 48 Hz and 60 Hz. LG boasts that the display's color reproduction covers 100% of the sRGB color space, and that there's support for 10-bit color mode. This model is unique to Newegg and comes with a better stand with swivel and pivot adjustments that its non-P cousin (the 27UD58-B) lacks. You can pick one up right now at Newegg for $320 with promo code EMCRJCE66.

Fractal Design's Define S case won itself an Editor's Choice award from our notoriously-picky-about-cases Editor-In-Chief Jeff Kampman back in 2015. It's an excellent ATX enclosure that can accept eight drives, nine fans, and the biggest graphics cards and CPU coolers anyone makes. The case offers cable routing options aplenty, and it's a perfect pick for custom-loop water cooling. You can snag it right now from the fresh ovum for just $60. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen it go for.

Finally, Samsung's 960 EVO gives you most of the performance of the incredible 960 Pro, but with a much smaller price tag. This is another TR Editor's Choice winner, by the way, and it's also the fastest SSD we've tested besides its pricey Pro sibling. For the rest of today, you can pick up the 500GB model at Newegg for $219 with an extra $5 off using promo code EMCRJCD23. If you'd rather buy from Amazon, the drive is at the same price, albeit without the extra promo code offer.

