GeForce 385.41 drivers are ready to meet their Destiny 2

If you are one of the millions of players aspiring to a chicken dinner in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and you have a GeForce graphics card, you should probably go ahead and grab the latest driver version, numbered 385.41. The new release is WHQL-certified and labeled Game Ready for PUBG, as well as the Destiny 2 open beta, ARK: Survival Evolved, F1 2017, Pro Evo Soccer 2018, and the early access beta of Quake Champions.

The new driver also dumps the long-lived "nvtray" process, thus removing the Nvidia Control Panel icon from Windows' notification area. It's unclear exactly why Nvidia chose to do this, but it could be because it was redundant next to the GeForce Experience utility. SLI users can enjoy fresh profiles for ARK, Destiny 2, Lawbreakers, Faith of Danschant, Secret World Legends, and Starpoint Gemini Warlords. Besides the "Game Ready" label, Pro Evo Soccer 2018 also gets an "Excellent" rating for 3D Vision support.

This release only has one major bugfix: Quantum Break should no longer have mysterious framerate drops on GeForce GTX 970 cards. There are several issues that the company is working on, though. Battlefield 1 gamers may experience oversaturated colors if they use an HDR display in a non-native resolution, and SLI users in the same title may experience display corruption on HDR displays. Notebook gamers with GTX 1080s may see stuttering on external G-Sync displays. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth might run slow on GeForce GTX 1050 Ti cards, and Minecraft could run poorly in full-screen mode on Optimus-equipped notebooks.

Check out the full release notes if you want the full info. GeForce Experience users probably already have the new driver, or have it on the way. The rest of us will have to trek to Nvidia's download page to grab the latest version. Here's a handy link for Windows 10 64-bit users, while everyone else can find their version on GeForce.com.