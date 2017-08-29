National Chop Suey Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 3:00 PM on August 29, 2017


Why'd you leave the plate upon the table?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Koolance CPU-390CI CPU waterblock review @ PC Perspective
  2. Thermaltake View 71 TG EATX case review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. AORUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition 11G graphics card review @ ThinkComputers
  4. ASRock X370 Gaming K4 review @ TechPowerUp
  5. HyperX Predator 3200MHz DDR4 memory kit review @ Legit Reviews
  6. Grado GH2 Heritage Limited Edition headphones review @ KitGuru
  7. Review: HP EliteBook x360 G2 @    Hexus
  8. AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 versus AMD Radeon R9 Fury @ HardOCP
  9. Samsung Chromebook Pro review: one misstep spoils the show @ Engadget
  10. ASRock X399 Taichi review @ Guru3D
  11. Kingston DataTraveler Vault Privacy and EDGE diskGO Secure Pro Secure USB thumb drives review @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. PUBG players are paying insane prices for rare costumes @ PC Gamer
  2. PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds tops Steam player count @ Blue's News
  3. Steam reviewers bomb Dota 2 over lack of Half-Life 3 @ Ars Technica

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Remote controlled Nerf bomb @ HackADay
  2. Casting metal directly into 3D printed molds @ HackADay
  3. Thorium salt reactor experiments resume after 40 years @ New Atlas
  4. Quintuple-sized Lego go-kart @ HackADay (Shortbread link of the day)
  5. Bluetooth hula-hoop spins up space-saving fitness option @ New Atlas (they should call this a bula hooth *ducks*)

Tech news and culture

  1. Mystery of Civil War sub's sinking may be solved @ New Atlas
  2. The hyper-fragmented mess of streaming TV... and how it's only getting worse @ New Atlas (pretty sure we all saw this coming, hooray for choice?)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. How cheese changed the shape of the human skull @ New Atlas
  2. Team Group T-Force Delta RGB 2x 8 GB DDR4 @ TechPowerUp
  3. Tt eSports Ventus X RGB mouse review @ KitGuru
  4. Downtown LA's next Instagram trend actually combines cheese and tea @ eater.com (LA finally gets in on the cheesiness TR has been following for months)
