National Chop Suey Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 3:00 PM on August 29, 2017
Why'd you leave the plate upon the table?
PC hardware and computing
- Koolance CPU-390CI CPU waterblock review @ PC Perspective
- Thermaltake View 71 TG EATX case review @ Tom's Hardware
- AORUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition 11G graphics card review @ ThinkComputers
- ASRock X370 Gaming K4 review @ TechPowerUp
- HyperX Predator 3200MHz DDR4 memory kit review @ Legit Reviews
- Grado GH2 Heritage Limited Edition headphones review @ KitGuru
- Review: HP EliteBook x360 G2 @ Hexus
- AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 versus AMD Radeon R9 Fury @ HardOCP
- Samsung Chromebook Pro review: one misstep spoils the show @ Engadget
- ASRock X399 Taichi review @ Guru3D
- Kingston DataTraveler Vault Privacy and EDGE diskGO Secure Pro Secure USB thumb drives review @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- PUBG players are paying insane prices for rare costumes @ PC Gamer
- PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds tops Steam player count @ Blue's News
- Steam reviewers bomb Dota 2 over lack of Half-Life 3 @ Ars Technica
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Remote controlled Nerf bomb @ HackADay
- Casting metal directly into 3D printed molds @ HackADay
- Thorium salt reactor experiments resume after 40 years @ New Atlas
- Quintuple-sized Lego go-kart @ HackADay (Shortbread link of the day)
- Bluetooth hula-hoop spins up space-saving fitness option @ New Atlas (they should call this a bula hooth *ducks*)
Tech news and culture
- Mystery of Civil War sub's sinking may be solved @ New Atlas
- The hyper-fragmented mess of streaming TV... and how it's only getting worse @ New Atlas (pretty sure we all saw this coming, hooray for choice?)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- How cheese changed the shape of the human skull @ New Atlas
- Team Group T-Force Delta RGB 2x 8 GB DDR4 @ TechPowerUp
- Tt eSports Ventus X RGB mouse review @ KitGuru
- Downtown LA's next Instagram trend actually combines cheese and tea @ eater.com (LA finally gets in on the cheesiness TR has been following for months)