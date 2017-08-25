Linksys WRT32X AC3200 is designed for a Killer gaming experience

Gamers looking for a competitive edge will drop serious coin to reduce lag in their displays, get more frames-per-second from their video cards, and obtain more accurate response from their mouse and keyboard. Linksys says the Killer Prioritization Engine in its WRT32X AC3200 router is "built exclusively for gaming." The WRT32X's styling is somewhat restrained for a gaming router, looking like a cross between Linksys' old-school WRT54G hardware and Netgear's spider-spacecraft Nighthawk series.

Linksys says the WRT32X can deliver up to 77% lower ping times during moments of heavy LAN utilization when used in conjunction with clients packing Killer Networking hardware. Higher-end machines and motherboards from Alienware, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and others often use Killer NICs, making them amenable to using this prioritization feature.

The WRT32X AC3200 is built around an SoC of undisclosed provenance with two CPU cores running at 1.8 GHz. The wired networking is of the Gigabit variety all the way around, with a single WAN port and jacks for four LAN clients. Wireless transmissions take place over a quartet of MU-MIMO-enabled antennas. Linksys claims the router can transmit at up to 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band and up to 2600 Mbps in the 5 GHz spectrum using tri-stream technology and dynamic frequency selection (DFS).

The router has a USB 3.0 port and an eSATA jack that allow buyers to connect USB sticks or external hard drives and use the WRT32X as an improvised NAS device. Somewhat surprisingly, the device doesn't appear to have an Android or iOS setup app. Linksys says the router has an automatic firmware update feature that will upgrade the router's software during night-time hours. The company also promises that users will have the ability to install open-source firmware on the WRT32X.

Linksys' WRT32X AC3200 will ship September 21 at a retail price of $300. The manufacturer backs the router with a one-year warranty.