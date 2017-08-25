Corsair K70 Lux RGB keeps it quiet with MX Silent switches

Input devices are perhaps the most subjective of all PC components. Individuals seek out mice in shapes and configurations based on physiology and desires, and an entire subculture exists for folks that need to customize every conceivable aspect of their typing experience. I personally love the click-clack that pours out of my keyboard's Blue switches, but some people can't stand even the substantially subdued racket that comes from a Red-equipped board. Corsair is out to help these folks and their cubicle-mates by expanding its line of K70 Lux RGB keyboards to include a Cherry MX Silent option.

Cherry's MX Silent switches, also known as Silent Red or Pink, pack a piece of rubber to reduce the sound the switch makes as it pops back up into its rest position after being depressed. Similarly to MX Reds, the MX Silents' actuation force is 45 cN, the actuation point is 2 mm, and the key bottoms out after 4 mm of travel. The Silent switches do not include rubber o-rings. Some people (myself included) feel those are useful for reducing the fatigue that can result from consistently bottoming out Red switches, seeing as they have no audible or tactile feedback when activated.

The Silent model of the Lux RGB keyboard carries over all of the luxurious features of the existing models including per-key RGB LED lighting effects, large key cap legends for improved visibility, a detachable wrist rest, a rigid aluminum deck, dedicated media keys with a volume wheel, and a USB pass-through port. For now, the Silent switches are not available in the tenkeyless K65 Lux RGB board, though. The RGB light show is controlled by Corsair's now-familiar CUE software.

The Corsair K70 Lux RGB keyboard with Cherry MX Silent switches is available now for $170 from Amazon and Newegg. The manufacturer backs the keyboard with a two-year warranty.