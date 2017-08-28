The Asus ZenBook Flip S will bend over backwards for you

Back during Computex, we were impressed by the ZenBook Flip S convertible in our Asus booth tour. Now, the company's letting the machine loose upon the world with the model name UX370UA. The Zenbook Flip S uses a solid-feeling 360° hinge, letting it rotate into tent and tablet modes. The 13.3" display offers a good compromise between tablet-mode portability and laptop-mode usability, and comes in either 1920x1080 IPS or 4K IPS varieties.

Despite packing a screen with a 13.3" diagonal, the all-aluminum ZenBook Flip S is only 12.2" (31 cm) wide thanks to the minimal bezel around the display. Those dimensions, coupled with the 0.43" (11 mm) thickness and 2.4 lbs (1.1 kg) weight, make for quite a slim machine overall. The hardware inside is pretty good, too: either a Core i5-7200U or Core i7-7500U processor, up to 16 GB of LPDDR3-2133 memory, and a PCI SSD up to 1TB in size.

The Flip S appears to be aimed at business and professional users. The machine comes with Windows 10 Pro as standard, and has full support for Windows Hello authentication using its integrated camera and fingerprint sensor. The included Asus Pen likewise offers Windows Ink support. Asus claims you can get 11.5 hours of work done on the Flip S thanks to the 39-WHr battery, and that the quick-charge functionality will juice it up to 60% in as little as 49 minutes.

Despite the fact that this machine hails from the the thin-and-light design school, external connectivity is well taken care of. There's the usual 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 for wireless hookups, plus a combo audio port and a pair of USB 3.0 Type-C ports. Those Type-C ports support DisplayPort Alternate Mode, and Asus also bundles a "Mini Dock" that provides a ton of connections: a Gigabit Ethernet adapter, a card reader, a USB Type-C port that supports quick-charging other devices, a regular USB 3.0 Type-A port, and HDMI and VGA outputs.

Altogether, Asus wants $1400 for a ZenBook Flip S with a 1920x1080 display, a Core i7-7500U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The convertible is bundled with the pen and the Mini Dock. Asus says you can find that deal exclusively at the Microsoft Store. The company also let us know that you can pick up an alternative model, the Q325UA, for just $1200 at Best Buy. This version swaps the SSD for a SATA model and downgrades the Windows version to Home, but is otherwise similar.