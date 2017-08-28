Samsung CH89, CH80, and SH85 displays are ready for desk jobs

After the release of the Note 8 handset, Samsung is turning its attention to PC hardware. At IFA 2017, the Korean conglomerate presented a trio of business-oriented displays: the 34" C34H89, the 27" C27H80, and the SH85, available as the 27" S27H85 or the 24" S24H85.

The C34H89 is the big daddy of this group. Its copious 34" ultra-wide screen has a 1800R curvature. The panel uses VA technology and has a 3440x1440 resolution. Its direct sibling the C27H80 has a 27" diagonal (once again with 1800R curvature) and a VA panel, but has a standard-issue 1920x1080 resolution.

Finally, the SH85 comes in two variants, both flat: the 27" S27H85 and the 24" S24H85. The resolution is 2560x1440 regardless of panel size. Samsung didn't mention which panel tech these models use, though we'd wager it's either PLS or VA, judging by existing offerings with similar model numbers.

All three models connect to host PCs via USB Type-C ports. Samsung didn't say what other input options are available (if any), but noted that the C27H80 and both SH85 variations offer DisplayPort daisy-chaining capability. Likewise, the bezels for all three models are super-slim on three sides, and the included stands support height, swivel, and tilt adjustments. The three displays also support Samsung's Easy Setting Box screen-splitting application.