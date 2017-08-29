Crucial BX300 SSDs are ready for an upgrade party

Enthusiasts have known for some time that the best way to improve a PC's snappiness is to move the operating system and programs over from an old-school rotating platter drive onto an SSD. Crucial says its BX300 SATA SSDs are perfect for this type of upgrade. The drives pack Micron 3D MLC NAND chips that receive marching orders from a Silicon Motion SM2258 controller. The move away from the rather disappointing BX200's planar TLC memory could bring a performance resurgence to Crucial's budget retail SSD lineup.

The BX300s come in three capacities: 120 GB, 240 GB, and 480 GB. Crucial's datasheet says that all models share a handful of performance characteristics, at 555 MB/s for sequential reads, 510 MB/s peak write speeds, and a 90K random write IOPS rating. As usual, the larger drives have improved random write speeds. The 120 GB model is rated at 45K random read IOPS, the 240 GB drive improves this figure to 84K IOPS, and the top-of-the-line 480 GB model is said to be capable of 95K random read IOPS.

Crucial says its choice of NAND chips for these drives should deliver excellent reliability. The smallest drive is rated for 55 TB of total writes, equivalent to 30 GB of writes per day for five years. The 240 GB drive's endurance is specified at 44 GB written per day over the same period (totalling 80 TBW), and the big 480 GB model is said to be capable of 88 GB of writes per day-night cycle for five trips around the sun, or a total of 160 TBW.

Crucial backs all three BX300 SSD models with a three-year warranty. The BX300 120 GB is available now for $60, the 240 GB model rings in at $90, and the 480 GB model will set buyers back $150.