Tuesday deals: liquid cooling, portable computing, and a camera

Time was, you only saw good deals on the weekends. Companies would hit you with the low prices when you had your fresh paycheck burning a hole in your pocket. Folks these days get paid whenever, though, and maybe that's why there are always deals to be found if you have a look. We've done just that, and come up with some pretty potent prices on precious purchaseables.

First up on the docket is a killer price on Cooler Master's MasterLiquid 240 all-in-one CPU cooler. This closed-loop liquid cooler with a 240-mm radiator is a close relative of the MasterLiquid Pro 240 that won itself a TR Recommended award. It's compatible with all recent Intel and AMD sockets besides the ginormous TR4 socket. You can pick it up from Newegg for just $64.99 right now.

If you need a portable computer, you could do a lot worse than a Dell XPS 12. This little machine is a detachable-type 2-in-1 laptop powered by a Core m5-6Y54 CPU and sports 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Even more impressive is its 3840x2160 IPS touchscreen. The XPS 12 comes with Windows 10 Home and you can have it right now for just $595 at Adorama.

If you prefer your tablets fruit-flavored, Best Buy is running some nice deals on current-model iPad Pros. Both 10.5" and 12.9" models are on sale, and either model is available with 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB of onboard storage. We're particularly fond of the pricing on the 10.5" models: you can pick up one with 64GB of storage for just $550, or quadruple the capacity for $100 more.

Finally, over at Sam's Club you can pick up a Canon EOS Rebel T6i digital SLR camera bundle that includes both 18-55mm and 55-250mm IS-STM lenses, a 32GB Sandisk Ultra SD card, and a bag to put it all in. This camera can shoot both photos and video using its 24.2-megapixel sensor that will make your phone's camera seem like a disposable. The bundle is going for just $900 right now, $250 lower than the price you'll find it going for elsewhere.

