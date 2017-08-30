Be Quiet's SFX L PSUs are small and quiet as a mouse

We usually think of smaller things being quieter (well, maybe not if you have kids), but smaller fans turn into buzzing monsters when they try to do the work of their bigger siblings. That can make building a small-form-factor PC to connect to the living room or bedroom television a tough project. Be Quiet's new SFX L power supplies look to ensure that building a compact PC doesn't mean you're building a giant mosquito in the process.

Be Quiet's 80 Plus Gold certified SFX L PSUs come in 500 W and 600 W variants and should be ideal for builds where space is at a premium. Where most SFX PSUs make use of small fans, though, these units pack temperature-controlled 120-mm spinners that Be Quiet promises run silently.

Despite the PSUs svelte 2.5" x 4.9" x 5.1" (64 mm x 125 mm x 130 mm) silhouette, they should fit in most chassis that can take in an SFX unit. Be Quiet packs an SFX-to-ATX adapter bracket in the box for use with bigger cases. As an added bonus, the cabling on these units is modular. The cables themselves are flat instead of braided, potentially making them easier to work with in ultra-tight cases.

Be Quiet offers three-year warranty coverage for the SFX L power supplies. If you head over to Newegg, you can find the 500 W unit for just $100 and the 600 W version for $120.