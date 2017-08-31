National Diatomaceous Earth Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 1:45 PM on August 31, 2017


Somebody set us up diatom.

PC hardware and computing

  1. FSP Windale 4 and 6 CPU air cooler review @ PC Perspective
  2. Cooler Master MasterSet MS120 gaming keyboard & mouse combo review @ ThinkComputers
  3. Biostar G330 SSD review (256GB) @ TheSSDReview
  4. Cyriorig H7 Quad Lumi review @ TechPowerUp
  5. The Asus ROG Zephyrus is a powerful Max Q laptop with one notable flaw @ TechCrunch
  6. Asus video card RMA experience and turnaround time in 2017 @ Legit Reviews
  7. Seasonic Focus Plus Gold (FX) 850W PSU review @ KitGuru
  8. Review: be quiet! SFX L Power 600W PSU @ Hexus
  9. Thermaltake View 27 Snow Gull-Wing Window case review @ HardOCP
  10. Crucial BX300 480GB SSD review @ Guru3D

Games and VR

  1. The games chasing EVE's vision of a single shard MMO @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. GTA Online now has a battle royale mode @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Half-Life 2's Citadel as a 9-foot tall PC, and other awesome case mods from QuakeCon @ PC Gamer

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. New species of ancient marine reptile is the oldest of its kind @ New Atlas
  2. Robotic flippers shed new light on ancient animal @ New Atlas (speaking of plesiosaurs...)
  3. NASA's plan to stop a supervolcano from destroying the earth's climate  @ Slashdot
  4. 465k patients told to visit doctor to patch critical pacemaker vulnerability @ ArsTechnica
  5. Domino's market tests a self-driving pizza delivery car @ Slashdot (pizza delivery makes for an interesting spin on autonomous driving)

Tech news and culture

  1. Cortana and Alexa are coming together in surprising Microsoft/Amazon partnership @ Ars Technica (hmm...)
  2. Microsoft's open invitation to Valve, Nintendo and others to join Xbox One and PC crossplay @ Slashdot (hmm...)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Lawsuits over wood pulp in Parmesan cheese tossed by Chicago judge @ chicagotribune.com
