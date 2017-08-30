Acer shows off a Predator display and peripherals at IFA 2017

Acer had all kinds of goodies on display at IFA 2017 this week. For now, we're going to focus on the company's high-end peripherals to help see, hear, and control the game.

The headliner is definitely Acer's Predator X35, boasting just about every buzzword one could expect from a gaming monitor in 2017. The Predator X35 is a 35" 21:9 ultra-wide display built around an 1800R curved panel with a resolution of 3440x1440. The display offers a quantum dot backlight, HDR capability with 512 individual backlight dimming zones, and support for Nvidia G-Sync adaptive refresh rate technology. The response time is 4 ms, and the refresh rate tops out at a blistering 200 Hz.

Content creators that like to game might be able to expense a purchase with their employers thanks to the claimed coverage of 90% of the DCI-P3 color space. Acer doesn't explicitly say what type of panel technology the Predator X35 is based on, but the claimed 178° viewing angles and the response time and color reproduction specs lead us to believe the panel's either IPS or VA.

The Predator Cestus 500 gaming mouse has an insectoid-like design and a high level of customizability. The Cestus has a total of eight programmable buttons, and dual switches in the main buttons allow players to choose between two different force levels for click actuation. The interchangeable side grips add even more options for choosy gamers. The mouse is aboard the RGB LED train with 16.7 million color options and eight lighting patterns. Gamers on the go can store five profiles in the mouse's onboard memory.

The Galea 500 gaming headset includes 7.1 surround virtualization tech that Acer calls TrueHarmony 3D Soundscape. The company says the virtualized soundscape from the headset remains constant with changes in head position for potentially higher positional accuracy. The audio drivers are made from "bio-cellulose," which is a truly next-level way of saying they're made of paper. The headset offers movie, music, and sport EQ presets. Acer didn't provide a lot of detail about the Galea 500, but we assume the positional audio magic requires a USB connection.

Acer's Predator Cestus 500 mouse and the Predator Galea 500 headset will be available starting in November. The Cestus will set buyers back $80 and the Galea headset will cost a double-take-inducing $300. The pricing on the Predator X35 display isn't set yet, but Acer says it'll start shipping in the first quarter of 2018. Don't expect it to be cheap, though.