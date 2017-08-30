Alienware AW3418DW and AW3418HW are big on G-Sync

Alienware has been making quite a name for itself lately. Dell's gaming sub-brand has a penchant for designing hardware with modern, aggressive styling that's usually devoid of the overused black-and-red motif. The company's design chops are coupled with high-end hardware, as evidenced by the new Alienware AW3418DW and AW3418HW displays.

The AW3418DW is a 34" ultra-wide display with a tight 1900R curvature and a resolution of 3440x1440. If that's not enough for gaming cred, the refresh rate maxes out at 120 Hz, and there's Nvidia G-Sync support on tap. Alienware says the IPS panel has a 1000:1 contrast ratio and a 4-ms response time. Brightness can hit figures as high as 300 cd/m², and the display should cover 99% of the sRGB color space.

The AW3418DW also offers creature comforts aplenty. The bezels are extra-slim on three sides, and the built-in stand offers height, tilt, and swivel adjustments—or you can remove it altogether and hang the monitor off its VESA mount. Alienware couldn't possibly release a piece of hardware without RGB LEDs, so the AW3418DW comes with customizable four-zone lighting and a light sensor. The monitor has DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 connectors. There's also a USB hub on tap.

Alienware also offers a variation on the above display, called the AW3418HW. This variant has the same 34" diagonal but has a gentler 2900R curvature and a resolution of 2560x1080. The refresh rate is higher, though, at 160 Hz. Nvidia G-Sync support is again on tap. There's no word on this display's panel specs but we'd wager they're fairly similar to those of its higher-resolution brother.

The Alienware AW3418DW display will set you back $1500 and is available right away. Its sibling Alienware AW3418HW will go for $1200 when it hits stores "later this holiday season." Dell covers the displays with a three-year advance exchange warranty and a zero-bright-dot guarantee.