Asus ROG gears up at IFA with a 144-Hz laptop and a FreeSync ultrawide

The IFA trade show is proving an especially exciting time for gamers this year. Asus is stepping up to the plate in Berlin with a hot new gaming laptop, the ROG Chimera G703, and a fresh FreeSync display, the ROG Strix XG35VQ.

The ROG Chimera G703's headlining feature is a 144-Hz G-Sync display. To make hitting that high native refresh rate practical, Asus specced a 1920x1080 display, a GeForce GTX 1080, and a Core i7-7820HK CPU. Asus also goes so far as to disclose a 7-ms response time for the Chimera's display. That figure may sound high for those used to desktop monitors, but it's a far sight better than the dismal figures typical of notebook LCD panels. The cherry atop the Chimera is built-in support for Xbox Wireless peripherals. That feature means gamers won't have to burn a precious USB port on a bulky wireless dongle for their controller or other peripherals.

Asus also threw Radeon owners a bone with the ROG Strix XG35VQ gaming monitor. This 35" curved display boasts VESA Adaptive Sync (read: FreeSync) support, a 100 Hz refresh rate, and a 3440x1440 resolution. Asus didn't disclose the panel type for this display, but we'd guess at VA or IPS. Most importantly, this display has an RGB LED accent on its rear fascia that can be synced with other RGB LEDs in a system using Asus' Aura Sync software.

Asus didn't offer pricing or availability info for the Chimera G703 or XG35VQ.