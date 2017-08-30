Logitech Lightspeed peripherals cut cords without added lag

Lag and excess cabling are both undesirable, but in my experience, you have to pick your poison when it comes to input devices like mice and keyboards. Logitech says its G603 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse and G613 wireless mechanical keyboard will deliver gamers an experience free of cable clutter and the delayed response typical of wireless peripherals. The company is also literally rolling out its G840 extra large gaming mousepad.

The G603 wireless gaming mouse is built around Logitech's proprietary Hero sensor. The company says this sensor is designed to match the best optical sensors on the market in performance with 10 times the power efficiency. The sensor works at up to 12,000 dpi. Logitech claims that the G603 performs "zero smoothing, filtering, or pixel rounding" and that its Lightspeed wireless technology has a response time of a single millisecond when the power management switch on the underside of the mouse is flipped to "HI" and 8 ms when it's switched to "LO." The company claims further that the G613 can game for 500 hours on HI or through 18 months of "normal usage" in power-saving mode.

The top of the G603 has six programmable buttons, and the internal storge has enough memory to store settings for travel from one PC to another. The mouse can communicate with the multiple host devices using the included Lightspeed USB receiver or a Bluetooth radio for even greater flexibility.

Other wireless mechanical keyboards exist, but the G613 is the first one we can recall seeing from a mainstream manufacturer. Logitech stuffed the G613 full of its exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches. The company says its proprietary clickers have tactile feedback, a shorter-than-Cherry-MX 1.5-mm actuation stroke, 45 cN actuation force, and quiet operation. The left edge of the keyboard sports six programmable macro keys. The macro functions can be defined in Logitech's Gaming Software utility, and they're stored in the keyboard's internal memory for portability.

The G613 uses the same Lightspeed wireless tech as the G603 mouse. Logitech claims a single charge will last as long as one-and-a-half trips around the glowing ball in the sky thanks to the purported "advanced power management system." The G613 can also work with multiple hosts thanks to its included USB receiver and Bluetooth options for connectivity.

The G840 mouse pad doesn't have the same level of technology as the mouse and keyboard, but it is wireless. The pad has a grippy rubber base and measures 35" x 16" (90 cm x 40 cm). Logitech throws in a tube for rolling up the mat and taking it to LAN parties. I was initially skeptical of these ludicrously-sized mouse pads, but I became a convert as soon as I started typing with my keyboard on top of a padded surface.

Logitech expects its G603 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse and G613 wireless mechanical keyboard to hit store shelves this month, but today is the 30th and the company's web store only has these items listed for pre-order. The G840 extra large gaming mouse pad will be available next month for $50. The G603 mouse will sell for $70, and the G613 keyboard will ring in at $150.