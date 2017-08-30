Acer Predator Orion 9000 is as big and powerful as the Hulk

Acer brought quite the showpiece to IFA 2017. Perhaps not content with regular desktop computers, the company decided it needed to take matters into its own hands. Meet the Predator Orion 9000, the machine that Acer calls the most powerful PC it's ever made.

The Orion 9000 can be ordered with up to four (yes, quatre) Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics cards or two GeForce GTX 1080 Tis. Processor options include models as powerful as the 18-core Intel Core i9-7980XE, and up to 128 GB of RAM can keep the CPU company.

Acer talks up the machine's Ice Tunnel 2.0 cooling system. This system comprises separate thermal zones with individual tunnels. Up to five 120-mm fans can be fitted in the machine's front panel. The company says that even the motherboard's backside will get some airflow, along with any 2.5" storage devices present there. The windowed case offers configurable RGB LED lighting, has toolless side panels, a headset cradle, and an integrated cable management system. The two handles at the top and the wheels at the bottom make for an interesting touch for those times when you might need to tow the Orion 9000 to a LAN party.

Storage configurations can be ordered with up to two 4 TB 3.5" hard drives, or four 3 TB 2.5" spinners. For system drives, Acer can set you up with a pair of NVMe SSDs as large as 512 GB each. The port selection includes USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A and Type-C ports, eight USB 3.0 connectors (one in Type-C flavor), and two more USB 2.0 ports. Last but not least, there's 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity courtesy of an Intel chip.

The company didn't make any mention of pricing. We'll go ahead and file this one right in the "if you have to ask" folder, though.