LG V30 takes its screen all the way to the edges

This week's IFA 2017 show in Berlin has seen several mobile PC refreshes as well as new displays and PC peripherals. LG is getting the attention today with the unveiling of its V30 plus-sized flagship smartphone. The phone drops the rather gimmicky second screen from its V20 forebear and gains a nearly bezel-free 6.0" OLED screen with a resolution of 2880x1440 that works out to a pixel density of about 535 PPI. LG refers to the aspect ratio as 18:9 (or 2:1 according to my math classes), slightly taller than the 16:9 ratio found in most other phones—or wider, depending on the perspective.

Like seemingly every flagship Android phone of 2017, the beating heart of the V30 is reportedly an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. According to Anandtech, four of those cores are clocked at up to 2.45 GHz, while the others slap away at up to 1.9 GHz. The processor fetches data from 4 GB of memory. The standard V30 has 64 GB of onboard storage, while the more generous V30+ model apparently has 128 GB of internal flash memory. Buyers can add up to 256 GB of additional room by putting a suitable card in the microSD slot. The company didn't offer many details about the V30+ model, so it's possible that handset could have additional distinguishing features.

The high-end camera should fit right in with smartphone trends in 2017. A 5-megapixel camera with a 90° angle of view is aimed at the user, and a pair of snappers adorn the glass-covered reverse side of the phone. One picture-taker is a normal 16-MP, f/1.6 unit, and the other is a wide-angle 13-MP camera with a 120° angle of view. The V30 model carries over the manual camera controls and fine-tuning capabilities from the V20, and can apply any of 16 color-grading presets to set the mood for a video clip.

The back of the camera also plays host to a fingerprint sensor that The Verge says is located in just the right spot for comfort and convenience. The site also reports that the V30's screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and that the backside is made of Gorilla Glass 4. The V30 is IP68-certified for resistance to water and dust intrusion, but still sports a headphone jack.

The V30 will run Google's Android Nougat 7.1.2 with LG's proprietaty UX 6.0 interface drizzled on top. A non-user-serviceable 3300 mAh battery goes in the 3" wide, 5.9" tall, 0.3" thick body (75 mm x 151 mm x 7.4 mm). Said battery reportedly supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and wireless charging, too. LG didn't provide pricing information, but we expect the V30 to inhabit the $700-and-up orbit where several of its rivals are stationed.