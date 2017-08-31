Razer Blade Pro Full HD makes style and power attainable by mortals

If you've looked at—or even fantasized about—picking up a desktop-replacement-style laptop lately, chances are your eyes have passed over the sleek hull of the Razer Blade Pro. Then, you saw the $4,000-plus price tag. Razer's newest laptop is looking to inspire the same desire without the associated sticker shock. The Razer Blade Pro Full HD looks like its big brother, but packs more reasonable internals and hurts a lot less at checkout.

In more than a few ways, the Full HD version of the Blade Pro is a sort of mid-point between the 4K Blade Pro and the smaller Blade 14. As the name indicates, the Blade Pro Full HD drops its bigger brother's 4K screen with G-Sync support in favor of a 1920x1080 IPS panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The GTX 1080 GPU present in the 4K Blade Pro has likewise been cut down to a sensible GTX 1060 with 6 GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the CPU is the same Intel Core i7-7700HQ found in the Blade 14. Finally, the Blade Pro Full HD drops its more expensive sibling's low-profile mechanical keyboard for a presumably more traditional scissor switch or similar arrangement.

On the memory and storage sides, the Full HD version offers something neither the 4K Blade Pro nor the Blade 14 apparently have: a measure of expandability. The laptop ships with 16 GB of RAM spread across two 8 GB DIMMs clocked at 2400 MT/s. Storage comes by way of a combo setup with a 256 GB NVMe SSD and a 2 TB mechanical drive in the base configuration. Razer says that both memory and storage are expandable.

The laptop sports the same chassis as the 4K version, but it's a full pound lighter at 6.8 lbs (3.1 kg). The battery capacity has been reduced to 70 Wh, still a respectable figure. As for the port loadout, you'll find three USB 3.0 connectors, a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3 support, an HDMI 2.0 output, an SDXC card reader, and an Ethernet jack. Networking duties are once again handled by a Killer E2500 Gigabit Ethernet controller and a Killer Wireless-AC 1535 adapter with 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1 support.

The Razer Blade Pro Full HD with 16 GB of RAM, a 256 GB SSD, and a 2 TB hard drive rings in at $2300—less than 60% of the cost of the 4K edition. Razer says the machine will be available sometime in Q4 2017.