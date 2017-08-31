Apple marks its calendar for a September 12 special event

The first wisps of fall are starting to make themselves felt in the Midwest, and that means it's time once more for an iPhone event—or, at least, what seems to be an iPhone event. Apple is sending out invites to the tech press with the tag line "let's meet at our place," that being the Steve Jobs Theater at its Apple Park campus. We'll learn for sure what Apple is announcing on September 12 at 10 AM PT.

Just got the invite. It’s official. pic.twitter.com/L9v0vbiUll — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 31, 2017

Presuming this is the latest star turn for the iPhone, the rumor mill is suggesting we'll get refreshed versions of the iPhone 7, as well as a new iPhone family with an edge-to-edge OLED screen and face-scanning tech built into its front side. Whatever the case may be, we don't have long to wait to find out.