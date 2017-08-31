Lenovo, HP, and Dell embrace AMD Ryzen Pro CPUs

We wrote about AMD's Pro versions of the its Ryzen desktop processors just over a month ago. The business-focused versions of Ryzen have now arrived, and AMD is shouting from the rooftops about design wins with some high-profile manufacturing partners. The Ryzen Pro chips share the Zen architecture with the everyday Ryzen chips mainstream desktop users have come to know and love over the past few months, but add in security and management features like AMD's GuardMI and SenseMI technologies.

Business-ready desktops with Ryzen Pro CPUs inside are expected to roll out in the next few weeks, and Dell's Optiplex 5055, HP's EliteDesk 705, and Lenovo's ThinkCentre M715 will lead the charge. The potentially bigger news is that AMD expects Lenovo to start shipments of ThinkPad A475 and A275 notebook PCs before the end of this year. The company didn't say if the ThinkPads would be fitted with Ryzen Pro desktop or mobile parts, but systems with Ryzen Pro Mobile inside would ship well in advance of AMD's projected Pro APU release in the first half of 2018. We've asked AMD for clarification on this point and will report back if we hear anything.

Lenovo is the first of AMD's manufacturing partners to offer any specific product details. The base ThinkCentre M715 comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 1200 CPU, 4 GB of 2400 MT/s DDR4 memory, Nvidia GeForce GT 730 graphics, and a 500 GB hard drive rings in at $599. Ryzen 5 Pro and Ryzen 7 Pro CPUs are available for an additional charge, as are memory and storage upgrades.

Ryzen Pro processors echo the stratification of the normal desktop models for the most part, starting with the four-core, four-thread Ryzen Pro 1200 and culminating in the eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen Pro 1700X. Clock speeds differ a bit here and there, and the Ryzen 7-series-topping 1800 and 1800X models aren't part of the Ryzen Pro line.