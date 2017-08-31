Thursday deals: an AM4 mobo, studio speakers, and hard drives

It's deal time again at The Tech Report, and we have some good stuff in store(s) for you this fine Thursday afternoon. Today's bounty includes an AM4 motherboard, a set of Bluetooth-compatible studio monitor speakers, and a pair of hard drives.

First in the batting order is a Newegg deal on MSI's B350 Gaming Plus AM4 motherboard. You could put a Bristol Ridge APU in it if you wanted, but we imagine most gerbils would go with something from AMD's Ryzen line, like the Editor's Choice Award-winning Ryzen 5 1600 or Ryzen 5 1600X CPUs, or the eight-core Ryzen 7 1700.

Regardless of the choice of processor, the B350 Gaming Plus has four DDR4 DIMM slots, a metal-reinforced PCIe x16 connector, four SATA ports, and an NVMe M.2 slot. The usual smattering of USB 2.0 and 3.0 Type-A ports are present and accounted for, along with a USB 3.0 Type-C jack. The board is on sale for just $85, and a $10 rebate card could sweeten the deal even further.

Next up is a pair of PreSonus Ceres studio monitor speakers. Each ported cabinet is stuffed with a 3.5" Kevlar driver, a 1" silk dome tweeter, and a 25 W class-AB amplifier. The front panel has a volume control knob alongside 3.5-mm input and headphone jacks, and the back is studded with RCA and 1/4" inputs, along with an output for connecting an external subwoofer. Alternately, users can connect any Bluetooth source like a smartphone or tablet. The best news is the sale price of $80, down 47% from the everyday price at Adorama.

We'll finish off the deals for the week with a pair of storage options. The first is Seagate's capacious Expansion 8 TB 3.5" desktop external hard drive. The USB-to-SATA controller chip inside the case appears to support UASP, so buyers can look forward to near-native-SATA speeds in modern operating systems. The coupon code EMCXRJDB2 brings the price down to $150, a mere $18.75 per terabyte.

If you're not looking for quite so much capacity and you want to put the drive inside your system, check out Newegg's deal on a WD Blue 1 TB 7200 RPM SATA 3.5" hard drive. Games and Steam libraries keep getting bigger, and SSD prices don't look like they're coming down anytime soon, so the mechanical drive still has a place in many systems. The $50 sale price is a pretty sweet deal in itself, but use promo code EMCRJDB25 to knock another 10% off, bringing the total down to a scant $45.

