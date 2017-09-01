Moto X4 is a charge on the mid-range phone army

The Moto X used to be one of the Android flagship phones back when it was actually made by Motorola. Nowadays, the Moto Z2 is the top-of-the-line unit in Lenovo's Moto smartphone lineup. The company has now brought out the the Moto X4, the fourth iteration of the X series. The phone's coated in Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 on both sides, so it has the look of a high-end device. The 5.2" 1920x1080 screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC are decidedly mid-range technology—not that that's a bad thing. Let's take a closer look.

The previously-mentioned Snapdragon 630 SoC is an eight-core unit running at up to 2.2 GHz. According to GSM Arena, two memory and storage configurations will be offered: entry-level X4s will come with 3 GB of memory and 32 GB of internal storage, while a higher-priced model will have 4 GB of memory to go along with 64 GB of storage capacity—though the latter version isn't apparently coming to the US. The Moto X4 has LTE Cat 11, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity. As for wired connections, the X4 has a headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

The black or silver body apes the shiny materials of newer flagship phones like LG's V30, and the camera specifications do decent a impersonation of those in a $700 handset. The self-portrait camera is a 16-MP unit, and the back of the phone has a pair of mechanical eyes. The main camera is a 12-MP picture-taker with an f/2.0 lens and the secondary outward-facing camera is an 8-MP unit with an f/2.2 eye. The main camera can record 4K video at 30 FPS and the forward-facing camera can record 1920x1080 video at up to 60 FPS.

The non-user-serviceable battery has a capacity of 3000 mAh. Lenovo says that's enough juice for 24 hours of operation between charges. The included TurboPower charger can shotgun six hours of battery life into the phone in only 15 minutes. The X4 runs Android 7.1 Nougat and comes with always-on access to Amazon's voice-interface assistant Alexa. The handset measures 5.8" tall, 2.9" wide, and is 0.3" thick (148 mm x 73.4 mm x 8 mm).

Lenovo's Moto X4 smartphone goes on sale in September in Europe for €399, about $400 without VAT. The company says it will be offered in the US and other regions later in the fall.