Basilisk mouse aims to be the king of Razer's serpents

Razer isn't shy about throwing around the word "ultimate." The company is using the superlative again to describe its Basilisk wired gaming mouse. With a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, a dial for adjusting the resistance of the scroll wheel, and a sniper button, the new pointer might at least be the serpent king of Razer's bundle of poisonous snakes.

The optical sensor can track at up to 450 IPS, and it should stay accurate at up to 50 G of acceleration. The outside of the Basilisk is scaled with eight buttons and highlighted with RGB LED illumination. The light show and the array of buttons are controlled by Razer's Synapse 3 software utility. The Basilisk measures 4.9" long, 2.9" wide, and 1.7" tall at its highest point (12 cm x 7.5 cm x 4.3 cm), and weighs in at 3.8 oz. (107 g), not including the cord.

The removable side sniper button (that Razer calls a "DPI clutch") changes the sensor's sensitivity when held down. Razer says the drop in sensitivity is configurable. Gamers can up its DPI setting for faster turns or bring it down for more precise aiming. A dial on the serpent's underbelly allows the user to tune the resistance of the scroll wheel to suit his or her preference.

Razer's Basilisk is available now for preorder at Amazon for $70. The manufacturer backs the mouse with a two-year warranty.