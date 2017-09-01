Razer isn't shy about throwing around the word "ultimate." The company is using the superlative again to describe its Basilisk wired gaming mouse. With a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, a dial for adjusting the resistance of the scroll wheel, and a sniper button, the new pointer might at least be the serpent king of Razer's bundle of poisonous snakes.
The optical sensor can track at up to 450 IPS, and it should stay accurate at up to 50 G of acceleration. The outside of the Basilisk is scaled with eight buttons and highlighted with RGB LED illumination. The light show and the array of buttons are controlled by Razer's Synapse 3 software utility. The Basilisk measures 4.9" long, 2.9" wide, and 1.7" tall at its highest point (12 cm x 7.5 cm x 4.3 cm), and weighs in at 3.8 oz. (107 g), not including the cord.
The removable side sniper button (that Razer calls a "DPI clutch") changes the sensor's sensitivity when held down. Razer says the drop in sensitivity is configurable. Gamers can up its DPI setting for faster turns or bring it down for more precise aiming. A dial on the serpent's underbelly allows the user to tune the resistance of the scroll wheel to suit his or her preference.
Razer's Basilisk is available now for preorder at Amazon for $70. The manufacturer backs the mouse with a two-year warranty.
|Gigabyte makes what could be the smallest GTX 1080 yet
|10
|Asus TUF B350M-Plus Gaming is ready to take the heat
|2
|SanDisk stuffs 400 GB in a microSD card
|20
|Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will mix our reality in October
|9
|Basilisk mouse aims to be the king of Razer's serpents
|5
|Lenovo shows off its Yoga moves and the Miix 520 at IFA
|2
|Moto X4 is a charge on the mid-range phone army
|40
|Razer Blade Pro Full HD makes style and power attainable by mortals
|14
|Logitech Craft Advanced Keyboard dials into your creative needs
|6
|It's sufficient if you don't take the way most X299 motherboards split PCIe lanes into account. On ATX boards, most board makers have devoted CPU PCIe...
|+21