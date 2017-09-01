Asus TUF B350M-Plus Gaming is ready to take the heat

Asus' TUF branding might not get the lion's share of attention, but there are a few interesting items in the lineup. The latest reliability-focused motherboard to come out of Asus' stable is the TUF B350M-Plus Gaming. We have to say it looks the part.

The B350M-Plus Gaming is a microATX board with support for RAM speeds up to 3200 MT/s. There are two PCIe x16 slots, one of which is reinforced with metal—just the ticket for holding that hot-clocked GeForce GTX 1080 Ti you're eyeing. Despite the compact size, the mobo still offers a full complement of six SATA ports, along with an M.2 PCIe x4 slot. Around the back, you'll find two USB 2.0 ports, three USB 3.0 connectors, and two Type-A USB 3.1 Gen2 ports. A Realtek RTL8111H chip handles networking duties, while a tried-and-true ALC887 codec takes care of audio output.

According to Asus, the TUF branding on this board means that it should be more durable than common offerings. The VRMs, chokes, and capacitors are purportedly of a superior breed. The capacitors in particular should be able to withstand operating temperatures up to 125°C—about half as hot as Kansas City when I visited in the middle of July.

Asus says the board has three-year warranty coverage, but didn't offer pricing information. Our gerbil eyeballs would probably pin the TUF B350M-Plus Gaming at around the $100 mark. Expect to see this board in stores in fairly short order.