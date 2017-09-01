Gigabyte makes what could be the smallest GTX 1080 yet

Nvidia's board partners have been jockeying to see who can make the smallest GeForce GTX 1080 for some time now, and Gigabyte is apparently upping the stakes with its GTX 1080 Mini ITX 8G. This card offers a GTX 1080-reference 1607 MHz base clock and a 1733 MHz boost range, but it does so using a board that's just 6.7" (169 mm) long. Compare that to the 10.5" (267 mm) length of the GTX 1080 Founders Edition, and you have a card that's theoretically much friendlier to Mini-ITX and other small-form-factor builds than average.

Gigabyte's cooler for this card uses three copper heat pipes in a direct-contact arrangement with the GP104 GPU, running through an aluminum fin stack cooled by a single 90-mm fan. The card uses a five-plus-two-phase power-delivery circuit, compared to the five-plus-one-phase design on the Founders Edition reference card. Part of the juice for that subsystem will come courtesy of a single eight-pin power connector.

Though we don't expect many will try to push this card to its limits, Gigabyte's OC Mode clock speed profile offers a 25-MHz base-clock-speed increase to 1632 MHz and a 38-MHz boost-clock-speed-range increase to 1771 MHz. The company's Aorus Graphics Engine software offers easy access to clock, power, and thermal tweaking controls on this card if you're so inclined.

No word on pricing or availability for this card yet, but we expect it to hit store shelves soon. Thanks to TR tipster SH SOTN for the heads-up.