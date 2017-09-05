Cheese Pizza Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 12:30 PM on September 5, 2017
A local place makes a 29" pizza. This is how I have to transport it.
PC hardware and computing
- ECS Z270-Lightsaber and Z270H4-I motherboard review @ PC Perspective
- Seagate Nytro 141 client SSD review @ Tom's Hardware
- Swiftech Apogee SKF "Heirloom Series" CPU water block @ TechPowerUp
- D-Link COVR AC3900 whole home Wi-Fi system reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Two PCIe NVMe SSDs tested on six motherboards by Intel and AMD @ Legit Reviews
- MSI Clutch GM70 modular mouse review @ KitGuru
- Reviews—EVGA B3 850W @ JonnyGuru
- Review: Optoma UHD550X DLP home entertainment projector @ Hexus
- MSI B350 Tomahawk AM4 motherboard review @ HardwareCanucks
- HP S700 Pro 1 TB SSD review @ Guru3D
Games and VR
- Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR platform launching this holiday for $199 @ UploadVR
- Yo ho ho! Where did Sid Meier's Pirates! on iOS go? @ Quarter To Three
- Stardew Valley publishers tease slightly witchy project @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- The galaxy is once again a less lonely place in Star Wars Empire at War @ Quarter To Three
- Petz wouldn't exist without Night Trap @ Polygon (Petz got a lot of playtime in our household)
- Ark: Survival Evolved going underground in Aberration @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I'm not a big enough risk taker in Ark to ever see this content)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Hacking retail gift cards remains scarily easy @ Slashdot
- Researchers find an enzyme that harvests light to make hydrocarbons @ ArsTechnica
- How low-power can you go? @ HackADay (Shortbread link of the day)
- Stunning fake Polaroid camera performs magic @ HackADay (overhyped, but really slick)
- Aquarium robot cleans glass, shoots pics of your fish @ New Atlas (RoboSnail did it first but this is still quite cool, fun hacking potential too)
Tech news and culture
- Facebook has mapped the entire human population of earth @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Fines can't be paid with Chuck E. Cheese tokens, Massachusetts library reminds borrowers @ denverpost.com