Cheese Pizza Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 12:30 PM on September 5, 2017


A local place makes a 29" pizza. This is how I have to transport it.

PC hardware and computing

  1. ECS Z270-Lightsaber and Z270H4-I motherboard review @ PC Perspective
  2. Seagate Nytro 141 client SSD review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. Swiftech Apogee SKF "Heirloom Series" CPU water block @ TechPowerUp
  4. D-Link COVR AC3900 whole home Wi-Fi system reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  5. Two PCIe NVMe SSDs tested on six motherboards by Intel and AMD @ Legit Reviews
  6. MSI Clutch GM70 modular mouse review @ KitGuru
  7. Reviews—EVGA B3 850W @ JonnyGuru
  8. Review: Optoma UHD550X DLP home entertainment projector @ Hexus
  9. MSI B350 Tomahawk AM4 motherboard review @ HardwareCanucks
  10. HP S700 Pro 1 TB SSD review @ Guru3D

Games and VR

  1. Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR platform launching this holiday for $199 @ UploadVR
  2. Yo ho ho! Where did Sid Meier's Pirates! on iOS go? @ Quarter To Three
  3. Stardew Valley publishers tease slightly witchy project @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  4. The galaxy is once again a less lonely place in Star Wars Empire at War @ Quarter To Three
  5. Petz wouldn't exist without Night Trap @ Polygon (Petz got a lot of playtime in our household)
  6. Ark: Survival Evolved going underground in Aberration @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I'm not a big enough risk taker in Ark to ever see this content)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Hacking retail gift cards remains scarily easy @ Slashdot
  2. Researchers find an enzyme that harvests light to make hydrocarbons @ ArsTechnica
  3. How low-power can you go? @ HackADay (Shortbread link of the day)
  4. Stunning fake Polaroid camera performs magic @ HackADay (overhyped, but really slick)
  5. Aquarium robot cleans glass, shoots pics of your fish @ New Atlas (RoboSnail did it first but this is still quite cool, fun hacking potential too)

Tech news and culture

  1. Facebook has mapped the entire human population of earth @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Fines can't be paid with Chuck E. Cheese tokens, Massachusetts library reminds borrowers @ denverpost.com
