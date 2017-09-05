Asus MX32VQ and MX38VC displays cater to the fashion crowd

We techies tend to get excited about displays touting super-high refresh rates, but the market for thin, stylish panels with lots of pixels is quite a bit larger. Asus is courting the fashion-forward crowd with its Designo Curve MX32VQ and MX38VC monitors. Both models have curved panels, a Qi wireless charger in the stand, and integrated Harman Kardon-designed speakers with Bluetooth capability. That should let space-starved buyers charge their smartphones on the display while they play music on its speakers. The base also includes color-shifting lighting that reacts to the sound output.

The MX32VQ is built around a curved 31.5" 16:9 panel with a resolution of 2560x1440, while the MX38VC is centered about a larger 37.5" curved panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3840x1600. Asus didn't say what kind of panels are used in the two new monitors, though displays in the Designo range tend to be IPS models.

Asus says that both models support GamePlus and Adaptive-Sync technologies. We imagine Adaptive-Sync refers to an implementation of the VESA Adaptive Sync technology, more commonly known as FreeSync. The company didn't detail these displays' response time or refresh rate ranges, though.

eTeknix expects that the Designo Curve MX32VQ will retail for €550 (about $650) and that the MX38VC will cost a more substantial €1600 (around $1920). The site didn't say whether these figures include VAT or when to expect the monitors to hit store shelves.