Make your graphics card weep with Philips' 328P8K monitor

How was your Labor Day, gerbils? I spent the entire day in front of my PC enjoying my shiny new MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X. It burns through the games I play in 4K with ease, so maybe it's time for me to start looking at 8K monitors. There's Dell's UP3218K, of course, but soon it won't be the only offer in town. Philips just let the world know of the 328P8K professional IPS monitor with a 7680x4320 resolution. This bad boy spreads its 33 million pixels across a 32" diagonal.

According to the Blur Busters blog, Philips' display makes use of a 10-bit IPS panel that can reproduce 100% of the wide Adobe RGB color space. The monitor's backlight is nothing to scoff at either, as Philips says the display can shine at up to 400 cd/m². That's bright enough to qualify it for AMD's FreeSync 2 standard, although Philips didn't say anything about support for variable refresh rates.

The company does say that the 328P8K supports the "HDR 400" specification, which is a term we've never heard before. The monitor's maximum brightness of 400 cd/m² isn't enough to qualify it for HDR10 support. It's possible that Philips' take means the 328P8K can accept and display an HDR10 signal and display it within its brightness range.

Overall, Philips' new 8K monitor is pretty similar to Dell's previously-announced UP3218K. Like that display, the Philips 328P8K requires a pair of DisplayPort 1.3 connectors to work in 8K mode. There's also a USB hub with USB Type-A and Type-C connectors that supports charging of external devices. Finally, Philips packed in a pair of speakers and a webcam, too.

The company didn't say how much the display would cost, but we'd expect it to be in the same ballpark as the $3900 UP3218K. Philips says the 328P8K is coming in the first quarter of 2018.