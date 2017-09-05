Tuesday deals: external storage, speedy Wi-Fi, and a cheap PSU

My buddies give me no end of grief about the fact that I love to shop. I don't get to do it as much as I'd like, but as a gamer, it's easy to translate the hunt for deals into a quest for value. We've gone on just such a quest today, and we've pulled out a few fantastic finds for you to consider on this lovely Tuesday.

External storage is an easy way to save your files for safekeeping, and you can never have too much hard drive space. Best Buy has the WD Easystore 8TB external hard drive for just $170 right now, a price that works out to a stupid-low $21.25 per terabyte. If 8 TB is too much for you, you can pick up a 4TB WD Elements external HDD for just $99, or about $25 a terabyte. That price is only good for the next 15 hours, so hit it while it's hot.

You can also throw your leftover data on networked machines, of course. Wi-Fi nowadays is faster than ever, and if you're still hanging onto some old 802.11g hardware, it's time to upgrade. You can step up to the latest 802.11ac Wave 2 standard for only $145 thanks to this Amazon deal on a Netgear Nighthawk X4 R7500v2.

Full-house Wi-Fi coverage is all the rage these days. There are options aplenty for mesh Wi-Fi systems, and today we have a deal on the TP-Link Deco M5. This system ought to cover up a whopping 4,500 square feet in 802.11ac signals. A 3-pack of the puck-like access points is only $211 from Amazon with an on-page coupon.

I like to keep around extra power supplies. Having a couple of working PSUs laying around is great for testing and as a fail-safe when something goes wrong. Corsair's entry-level CX450 power supply is on sale for just $40 right now at Newegg, and there's also a $20 mail-in rebate. That means you can grab this quality 80 Plus Bronze-rated unit for a final cost of just $20.

That's all for today, folks!