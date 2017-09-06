MSI's GT75VR Titan asks a kingly sum for a beastly laptop

In one promotional picture for MSI's latest gaming laptop, the GT75VR Titan, you can see a single hand holding up the beastly thing. Given that the "laptop" weighs in at a full 10 pounds (4.5 kg), that's absurd. That sets the tone for the entire machine. This beastly piece of hardware is ridiculous, and I kind of want one.

The machine uses an Intel Core i7-7820HK across all versions, a CPU with four cores and eight threads clocked at up to 3.9 GHz. The video card in the cheapest model is a single Nvidia GTX 1070 with 8 GB of RAM. That single card can be ramped up to an SLI configuration of two GTX 1070s and, finally, a single GeForce GTX 1080 in the most expensive edition. System RAM configurations begin at 32 GB of DDR4 at 2400 MT/s and go up to 64 GB.

Storage options, meanwhile, are equally overpowered. The low-end model—if we can even apply that term here—has a setup with dual 512 GB NVMe M.2 SSDs in a RAID 0 configuration, accompanied by a 1 TB 7200-RPM SATA hard drive. The higher end model's primary storage is a pair of 1 TB NVMe SSDs in RAID 0, coupled with the same 1 TB mechanical drive.

The hardware on the outside of the machine is no less impressive than the stuff inside. For the screen, you can go with a 17.3" 1920x1080 display with a 120-Hz refresh rate and a 3-ms response time. MSI says that panel can reproduce 94% of the NTSC color gamut. The second screen option is a 3840x2160 IPS display that can MSI says can cover 100% of the Adobe RGB color space. The keys on the SteelSeries keyboard offer 3 mm of travel and have a 1.5-mm actuation point. The switches come from Kailh, and there's per-key RGB LED lighting on tap.

As far as peripheral connectivity goes, you'll get a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3 support, five USB 3.0 ports, and HDMI 2.0 and Mini DisplayPort 1.2 outputs. The machine also packs a Killer 10 Gbps Ethernet adapter that MSI says is a first on a gaming laptop.

Pricing for the GT75VR Titan begins at $3,300. If you have the kind of scratch necessary to pick up this beast, you can find three models at Newegg or Amazon. The base Titan with 64GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1070, and the 120-Hz 1920x1080 screen is going for $3,300 (Amazon shopping link here). Stepping up to the Titan SLI with dual GeForce GTX 1070s and the 4K screen, albeit with 32 GB of system RAM, will set you back $3,700 (you can click here for the Amazon page). Finally, $4,300 at Newegg (or Amazon) will get you the Titan Pro and its GeForce GTX 1080, 64 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSDs, and a 4K display.