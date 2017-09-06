Rumor: ASRock launching at least six Z370 motherboards

Folks who follow technology rumors will no doubt be aware already that VideoCardz covers more than just, uh, video cards. Inveterate leaker and site owner WhyCry just posted up some purported pictures of six upcoming ASRock motherboards bearing the yet-to-be-announced Intel Z370 chipset. WhyCry's info is usually pretty reliable, but this is still rumor content, so take it with the usual saline supplement.

The pick of the litter appears to be the ASRock Z370 Killer SLI/ac above. That positioning fits with the company's current lineup of Z270 boards, which top out with the very similar Z270 Killer SLI/ac. Extremely similar, in fact, and that's a running theme with these boards. The only immediately discernible differences between these purported boards and their current-generation counterparts are aesthetic. The board layouts themselves appear to be identical from generation to generation if we do a model-to-model comparison.

Despite the similarity, you will probably need one of these rumored boards if you want to run one of Intel's eighth-generation Core CPUs. Assuming the information we gleaned from the leaked eighth-generation box art images remains accurate, those CPUs won't work in a 200-series motherboard. We don't know why this is yet, but rumors have pointed to an LGA 1151 v2 socket that might explain the restriction. Outwardly, the socket on these boards appears quite similar to the current LGA 1151 socket on Z170 and Z270 boards, but electrical changes might account for the purported incompatibility. That fact could imply that existing Kaby Lake and Skylake CPUs might not work in the new boards, either.

Whatever the case, we might not have long to wait. Videocardz is mum about when these motherboards might hit store shelves, but the site says that Intel's new desktop CPUs will be launching early next month. Hopefully we hear some more solid details before then.