Logitech MX Ergo puts trackballs back on the map

These days, the topic of pointing devices is dominated by mice, trackpads, and touch displays. But decades ago, the trackball was the clear number two behind the still-popular rodent. Logitech thinks there are enough thumb-balling die-hards around to justify creating the MX Ergo, a trackball complement to its MX Master 2S and MX Anywhere 2S laser mice. The MX Ergo is the company's first new trackball design since the release of the M570 wireless unit all the way back in 2010.

A hinge on the bottom of the Ergo lets users angle the bottom of the device up to 20° relative to the supporting surface. A button next to the ball drops the tracking sensitivity for increased precision when needed. The Ergo works over the 2.4 GHz wireless band with the included receiver, or it can communicate with its host over Bluetooth. The trackball supports the Flow multi-computer software Logitech introduced with the MX Master 2S and MX Anywhere 2S. Flow allows users to easily switch between up to three computers running Windows or macOS.

Logitech says the 500 mAh internal battery is good for up to four months of use on a single charge. Users can put the electrons back where they need to be with any old Micro-USB cable. The manufacturer says one minute of charging provides enough juice to run the Ergo for a day. The device measures 5.2" long, 3.9" wide, and 2.0" tall (13 cm x 10 cm x 5.1 cm) and weighs 5.8 oz (164 g) without the optional metal plate.

Logitech's MX Ergo trackball is available in the company's webstore now for $100. Those interested in trying out a trackball without that kind of investment can still find the company's wireless M570 trackball for $28 on Amazon or $30 on Newegg. The manufacturer backs ye olde M570 with a three-year warranty while the new, premium MX Ergo curiously has just a one-year warranty.